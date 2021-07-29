Kozhikode

Retired teacher couple found dead

An elderly couple was found dead inside a firewood shed near their house at Meppayur in Kozhikode district on Thursday. The police identified the dead as K.K. Balakrishnan, 72, and his wife Kunhimatha, 67. Both of them were retired teachers.

The Meppayur police registered a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The bodies were shifted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. During the inquest, a note indicating it as a case of suicide was also recovered from the spot, they said.

The couple was staying alone after their retirement from two separate local schools. They were reportedly depressed over the ill-health of one of their sons for many years. The incident came as a shocker for many of their students and villagers.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling support by contacting any of the following numbers of Thanal, a centre for befriending persons instituted by the Indian Medical Association, Kozhikode. Ph: 0495-27600. WhatsApp: 7902281306.


