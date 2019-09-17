Retain stone quarrying in public sector: DYFI

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) has urged the State government to explore the possibility of retaining stone quarrying in the public sector in the wake of allegations that unbridled quarrying by private players was one of the reasons for the floods in consecutive years in the State.

As natural resources are public property, their utilisation too should be in the public sector, DYFI State secretary A.A. Raheem told the media here on Monday. “The government also needs to hold wider consultations with various stakeholders on the issue before reaching a consensus,” he said.

The DYFI leader sought action against private builders and officials, whom he held responsible for the construction of four apartments in violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone norms in Maradu municipality in Ernakulam district. The Supreme Court has ordered the demolition of those buildings. Mr. Rahim said that the government should think about bringing in legislation to curb the loopholes in building norms using which such structures were built.

Welcoming the government decision to reconstruct the Palarivattom flyover in Kochi, Mr. Rahim said the cost for the process should be levied from corrupt officials and United Democratic Front Ministers during whose tenure the ill-fated structure was built. “The government should set up a special team to investigate all the important public works taken up during the tenure of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Minister for Public Works V.K. Ebrahim Kunju,” he said.