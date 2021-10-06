Resumption of classes: Unaided school managements in Kerala not keen on shift system

They seek changes in guidelines prepared by Education and Health depts

Private unaided school managements have objected to the shift system proposed by the State Government as schools are being readied for resumption of offline classes on November 1. They have also sought changes in the current guidelines prepared by Education and Health departments.

At a meeting held here recently, functionaries of the Kerala Private Management Schools Association alleged that they were discriminated against while formulating the guidelines.

They suggested that instead of the shift system, half of the students in a class may be asked to appear in schools on alternate days as per their roll number. The working days should be rearranged to have classes also on Saturdays till the COVID-19 protocol is in force. Each student can attend classes on three days a week, but attendance should be given on all six days. School timings should be rescheduled and classes should conclude by the afternoon.

The association also objected to the proposal to allow only two students to sit on a bench. The functionaries demanded that three students be allowed to sit on a bench to help schools without better infrastructure in place.

The government should offer help to schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education and the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education. Directions may be issued to the police and fire force personnel. The deadline for ensuring the fitness of school vehicles should be extended from October 20 to October 30. Insurance companies should be directed to waive off the premium till November 1 as they were remaining idle so far. Finance companies should be told not to insist on early monthly instalments for vehicle loans and fine, and other charges should be avoided.

The managements also opposed the mandatory installation of speed governors in school buses saying it was expensive. It was also difficult to have new designs for school uniforms this year and students should be allowed to come in their old uniforms. Nisar Olavanna, association president, was present.