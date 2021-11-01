Resumption of classes gets a robotic touch in Kozhikode city school

1,270 institutions reopened in Kozhikode district

The buzz was back in schools of Kozhikode district as elsewhere in Kerala on Monday. The resumption of classes had a “robotic touch” in one of the city schools too.

The students of JDT Islam High School in Kozhikode city were welcomed by robotic devices, which sprayed sanitisers on their hands and gave them sweets. The devices were prepared in the Atal Tinkering Lab of the school. The event was opened by Kozhikode District Education Officer N.P. Mohammad Abbas.

The school was among the 1,270 in the district that opened after a gap of over one-and-a-half years of the pandemic break. For some students in the primary classes, this was the first experience of classes in the offline mode as they were confined to their houses all these days. Alert was the keyword at every place as thermal scanners, hand sanitisers and face masks were provided. The classes would be held till afternoon for two weeks. Students have been divided into batches, each of which would get to spend at least three days in a week. Differently abled students were exempted from coming to schools. Those who have COVID symptoms or who are in primary contact list of infected persons too shall stay at home.

Teachers said that parents were earlier asked to provide consent letters clarifying if they were willing to send their wards to the school. Only those who provided the letters were admitted. Police personnel were present outside almost every school to monitor the arrival and departure of students. Parents were not allowed to enter the premises to pick and drop children.-

The district-level launch of the Praveshanolsavam or the event to mark school admissions was held at the Government Higher Secondary School, Valayam.