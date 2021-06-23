Restrictions in critical containment zones in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

23 June 2021 19:38 IST

The Kozhikode district administration has imposed restrictions in various local bodies classifying them as critical containment zones and containment zones, based on the number of COVID-19 patients there.

According to a release on Wednesday, wards having over 60 infected persons in Kozhikode Corporation and those having over 30 infected persons in grama panchayats and municipalities have been termed as critical containment zones. No gatherings would be allowed in these places. People cannot enter religious places of worship. Only shops and establishments selling essential stuff could remain open till 7 p.m. Hotels can have parcel service till 7.30 p.m.

They are Kommeri, Meenchanda, Thoppayil, Karuvissery, Puthiyangadi, Puthiyappa, Chakkukadavu, and Parayancheri wards in Kozhikode Corporation; Paloli in Kayakkodi grama panchayat, Koratti in Koothali grama panchayat, Paingottupuram West in Kunnamangalam grama panchayat, Kakkavayal and Kaithappoyil in Puthuppady grama panchayat, Murukallingal West in Kadalundi grama panchayat, Mariyappuram in Thiruvambady grama panchayat, and Puthiyappa and Vadakara Theru in Vadakara Municipality.

Wards in Kozhikode Corporation having over 30 infected persons and those having over 10 infected persons in grama panchayats and municipalities have been declared as containment zones. No gatherings would be allowed in these wards too. Those who violate the order would be punished under Sections 50 and 51 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and Sections 188 and 269 of the Indian Penal Code.