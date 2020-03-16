Restrictions in bird-flu infected areas to continue

Kozhikode

16 March 2020 17:55 IST

Poultry farmers will be compensated by March 31, says Minister

Minister for Forests and Animal Husbandry K. Raju has claimed that the bird flu reported from Vengeri and Kodiyathur in Kozhikode district is under control now, but the restrictions imposed within the one-km radius of the infected areas and 10-km radius of the places under surveillance will continue.

He told the media after a review meeting here on Monday that poultry farmers whose birds had been culled as part of preventive measures would be compensated by March 31. The amount would be credited to their bank accounts.

Mr. Raju said that chicken shops within the one-km radius of the infected areas had already been closed and sale and transportation of live birds would be banned there for some more time. However, chicken shops and poultry farms within the surveillance areas could exhaust their stock. But, they cannot bring fresh stock from outside or take their existing stock outside. Sale of processed chicken was also allowed.

Advertising

Advertising

“Samples will be collected from these areas every two weeks for another three months and sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal. These places will be declared bird-flu free only after six samples turn negative,” Mr. Raju said.

Culling of pet birds that began on March 8 had been completed now. As many as 6,307 birds had been culled within the surveillance areas, 31,100 eggs and 517 kg of fodder had been destroyed. “Migratory birds are suspected to be the source behind the infection. More studies will have to be conducted to find it out. Their route map will be examined in detail,” Mr. Raju said.

The Minister pointed out that owners of love birds would be compensated as per their current market rate. A Central delegation that visited the infected areas had expressed satisfaction with the control measures, Mr. Raju added.