Restrictions discouraged voters: M.T. Ramesh

April 27, 2024 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - Kozhikode

National Democratic Alliance candidate in Kozhikode constituency M.T. Ramesh pointed out that unnecessary restrictions on the polling day had discouraged voters and kept them away from polling booths.

Speaking to reporters here on April 27 (Saturday), he said there were unnecessary restrictions on campaigning as well and complained that they would not enrich the democratic system.

“Restrictions on the part of district administration and election officials were the reasons for delay in the polling process,” he said, adding that the issues that arose in connection with the ‘open voting’ were unreasonable. “The officials need to accept the affidavit of the voters, not question them like the police do,” he said.

