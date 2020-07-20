Restrictions at Govt. Medical College Hospital; 32 fresh cases in Kozhikode

Restrictions have been brought in at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, after a healthcare worker and two patients in non-COVID wards tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. Meanwhile, 32 fresh cases were reported in Kozhikode district, 25 of them through local transmission, on Sunday.

According to sources, 24 healthcare staff at the hospital, including seven doctors and 16 nurses, have been told to go into quarantine after a nurse at the nephrology ward tested positive for the virus. An emergency meeting involving senior officials held on Sunday decided to notify the ward as a containment area. Entry of visitors to the hospital and the medical college campus will be restricted. All healthcare workers will be told to wear personal protective equipment. Outpatient and inpatient admissions as well as elective surgeries will be limited too.

At the same time, the number of persons infected through local transmission continues to be high, with 17 people testing positive for the virus during the antigen tests held at Thiruvangoor, Koyilandy, and Kozhikode Corporation. The newly infected people are from Vanimel, Koyilandy, Thiruvangoor, and Kozhikode city. Others on the list are from Villiappally and Chorod. There are five other patients from Mukkom and a health worker from Karaparamba in the city who had been working in Ernakulam district.

Meanwhile, District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao came down on certain people for not revealing their contact list even after getting diagnosed with the infection during antigen tests. During a meeting of elected representatives from Vadakara taluk, where the rate of transmission is found to be high, he pointed out that this reluctance would lead to the infection spreading to more people. He also came down heavily on those spreading canards against antigen tests.

C.K. Nanu, Vadakara MLA, sought disinfection of vehicles coming from other States at Copra Bazaar and vegetable market at Vadakara. Mr. Rao said COVID care centres would be set up for such drivers at Vadakara and at Valiyangadi in Kozhikode.