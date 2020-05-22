Kozhikode

Restaurant staff booked for violating lockdown norms

The city police on Friday booked six Indian Coffee House staff, including its manager, who allegedly violated lockdown regulations and facilitated the entry of people from outside to dine without following physical-distancing norms.

Though the management said the entry was only given to corporation officials who were on duty, the claim was found false in a preliminary investigation conducted by the police. The Coffee House unit located near the Kozhikode beach was reportedly accommodating large number of people without following guidelines of the Health Department and the State government.

During the spot inspection, the Town police also found many persons who managed to secure food from the restaurant. Statements of such customers were also recorded.

The police said the Coffee House unit was temporarily closed for detailed investigation.

