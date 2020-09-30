Responsible tourism units in Kozhikode offer a ray of hope

About 1,000 entrepreneurs in the sector to be given training

Despite the pandemic-induced financial crisis, affordable village life experience packages and farm visits offered by small-scale investors are giving a ray of hope for the struggling tourism sector in Kozhikode district. According to figures available with the Tourism Department, there are 4,313 responsible tourism units in Kozhikode district alone.

Now, panchayats such as Olavanna, Kadalundi, Thalakkulathur and Koodaranhi are leading the show with the support of small-scale investors. Kozhikode district panchayat and block panchayat have even set their own models for supporting such initiatives within their limits. Efforts are also on to identify more local tourism resources and enrol more grama panchayats under the network.

District panchayat president Babu Parassery says some of the local panchayats in Kozhikode district have bigger opportunities in the promotion of water tourism destinations. “We are supporting them to launch boating service and water sports activities. It can be planned to attract new-generation travellers,” he adds.

Promotion activities

Tourism Department officials say the preparation of an exclusive tourism resource directory with details of such initiatives and their contact numbers for booking is under way as part of promotion activities. To explore new village tourism opportunities, the Certificate of Association has been issued to 53 leading tourism industry partners.

Coordinators of the Responsible Tourism Mission say regional units specialised in the promotion of ethnic cuisines, traditional crafts and art forms have better opportunities on the cards with them forming tie-ups with leading tourism industry players in the district. There is also an option for exploring online sales, they add.

According to K. Roopesh Kumar, State Coordinator of Responsible Tourism Mission, about 1,000 more persons in the district will be given training during the fiscal to emerge as successful entrepreneurs in the sector. Considering the COVID-19 challenge, the training will be conducted online, he adds. Sreekala Lakshmi, District Coordinator of the Mission, says the improved participation of women entrepreneurs in training programmes has been a noteworthy experience in the district. She also points out that women entrepreneurs in the area will be able to explore many emerging opportunities in the sector.