Responsible tourism project to be launched in Beypore

Initiative to focus on region’s culture, history, and natural beauty

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas will launch the Beypore Responsible Tourism Development Project under the aegis of Kerala Responsible Tourism Mission on Sunday. The project aims at converting Beypore into an international destination for responsible tourism by focusing on its culture, history and natural beauty. The natural as well as man-made attractions of the region, agriculture, fisheries, art and culture, traditional occupation, local cuisine and places of worship will be connected to tourism. Besides, the support of local people will be enlisted by ensuring direct and indirect revenue through tourism. The project aims at improving the living standards of the local population, developing local economy, creating employment for local people in the tourism sector, rural development through tourism and women empowerment.

The project is expected to be completed in four years. The launch will be held at Cheruvannur Community Hall at 10.30 a.m. on Sunday. Mayor Beena Philip will preside over the event. A one-day workshop in connection with the project will also be held. In the workshop, State Coordinator of Responsible Tourism Mission K. Roopesh Kumar will speak on ‘Local development through responsible tourism’ while Joint Director of Tourism C.N. Anitha Kumari will speak on ‘Tourism projects in Beypore’. District Coordinator of Responsible Tourism Mission Sreekalalakshmi O.P will speak on the ‘Responsible tourism possibilities in Beypore’. Additional Chief Secretary of Tourism Venu.V and District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy will take part in the event.