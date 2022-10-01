Responsible Tourism is the best model for Kerala, says archaeologist

The Hindu Bureau
October 01, 2022 20:28 IST

Kozhikode

Archaeologist K.K. Muhammed has said that Responsible Tourism is the best model for Kerala and its climate. Opening a seminar on ‘Rethinking Tourism’ organised by the Malabar Tourism Council with the help of the Ministry of Tourism in connection with the World Tourism Day observance in Kozhikode on Saturday, Mr. Muhammed said tourism development in the State was possible only if Responsible Tourism and rural tourism were made prominent. Besides, conservation of the heritage of the State is important to attract foreign tourists, he added. MTC president Sajeer Padikkal presided over the event in which T.P.M. Hashir Ali was honoured for his comprehensive contribution to art, culture, and tourism in Kozhikode. Calicut International Airport director S. Suresh was the guest of honour. A cleaning drive at Mananchira square and an awareness rally was also held as part of the World Tourism Day observance.

