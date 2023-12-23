Responsible Tourism and Textile Art Fest expected to be a big draw

December 23, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Kozhikode

The International Responsible Tourism and Textile Art Fest to be held at the E.K. Nayanar Mini Stadium at Nallur near Feroke from December 26 to 30 is expected to be a major attraction of the Beypore International Water Fest this season.

“This kind of a festival is being held for the first time in Kerala. It is a unique event featuring textile artists and handicrafts from 18 States. The artists will present demonstrations of their art forms along with the sale,” District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh told reporters in Kozhikode on December 23.

Textile artists of international standards from different States, besides noted artisans from Kerala, are taking part in the festival which is expected to provide the visitors a comprehensive understanding of the textile industry in India and the handloom tradition. Finer aspects of textile manufacturing such as block printing, textile printing, weaving, embroidery, and other textile embellishments will be showcased. Traditional handicrafts from different States will be on display.

Exhibitions by various units of the Responsible Tourism Mission in agriculture, food production and handicrafts sectors, workshops on various textile development opportunities, exhibition of souvenirs from various districts, exhibition of agricultural products and value-added products by Agri-farm tourism network, and promotion and booking of village life experience packages are part of the fest.

The festival, which also features stalls by micro, small and medium enterprises under the Industries Department, will be inaugurated by Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas at 4.30 p.m. on December 27.

