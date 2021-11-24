Resource team for hygiene protocol

Kozhikode

24 November 2021 01:17 IST

The Kozhikode Municipal Corporation has launched a resource team for the smooth implementation of its hygiene protocol.

The team consists of experts from various fields such as scientists from CWRDM, former scientists, doctors, teachers, cultural activists, councillors, former officials from local bodies, and experts from the waste management sector.

The team was formed as a first step to impart training to people from various sections of society. The members of the team will be the resource persons for the training that will be conducted on December 3, 4, 5, and 6. The first meeting of the team was held on Tuesday presided over by Mayor Beena Philip.

