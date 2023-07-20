Resolution against UCC in Kozhikode Corporation council; BJP councillor gets High Court stay

July 20, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Kozhikode

Navya Haridas, BJP councillor in the Kozhikode Corporation, has claimed to have got an interim stay from the Kerala High Court against a resolution proposed by T. Muraleedharan, CPI(M) councillor, against the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), to be presented at a meeting of the council on Friday.

Ms. Haridas had filed a writ petition in the High Court against the resolution claiming that the issue was not within the ambit of the Corporation. She also pointed out that it was a violation of rules pertaining to the civic body.

Ms. Haridas said in a release that she had approached the court after the Corporation authorities refused to consider her objections to the resolution.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.