Residents to intensify agitation seeking protection from recurring wild animal attacks in Wayanad

February 08, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - KALPETTA

Protest march planned to the office of South Wayanad Forest Divisional Officer at 10 a.m. on Thursday

The Hindu Bureau

The residents of Ambukuthy, under the aegis of an all-party action council, are preparing to intensify agitation seeking protection from three predators-a tiger cub and two leopards on the prowl-in the area under South Wayanad Forest Division.

They will take out a march to the office of the South Wayanad Forest Divisional Officer here at 10 a.m. on Thursday in protest against the alleged apathy on the part of officials in capturing the animals, U.K. Preman, chairman of the action council, said.

The animals have been triggering panic among residents of Ambukuthy and Ponmudikotta areas for the past three months after the predators allegedly killed 14 domestic animals, Mr. Preman said.

A tigress was captured by Forest officials a few months ago, and its one-year-old male cub was found snared in a trap on a private plantation at Padiparambu near Ambukuthy a few days ago. But the remaining animals are yet to be captured, he said.

The reported presence of the animals in Ambukuthy, Edakkal, Kuppakkolly, Govindamoola and Ponmudikotta areas has triggered panic among residents.

Close to 50 acres near Ponmudikotta on the slopes of the Ambukuthy hills is revenue land, and the rocky terrains covered with undergrowth are the refuge of the animals during the daytime. Many a time the undergrowth in nearby plantations also turn out to be hideouts of the predators, Mr. Preman said, adding that the authorities are yet to take steps to clear it.

Dairying is a major livelihood source of people living in the areas, and they are unable to move freely in the morning for selling milk owing to the reported presence of the animals.

If the officials fail to take steps to capture the animals, the residents will be forced to intensify their agitation, he said.

Related Topics

wildlife

