Residents put to hardship as they wait for NHAI to complete work on service roads near Moorad in Kozhikode

The long-pending completion of service roads on either side of the widened National Highway (NH) stretch between Moorad bridge and Palayattunada Junction in Kozhikode district has affected the lives of about 100 residents in the area. Since the commencement of the NH widening work, the residents here have been remaining in a state of isolation and waiting for the mercy of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to complete the pending work for their uninterrupted movement.

“The project remains incomplete on the nearly one-kilometre stretch along the re-opened highway though the required land has already been acquired for the construction. We are seriously concerned about the lapse as the contracting team entrusted with the work is trying to skip this area now and secure a completion certificate from the national highway authorities,” says M. Pradeep Kumar, a resident. He adds that the residents will be put to hardship if the company leaves the spot without completing the job.

Residents who were earlier part of various local action councils and protest campaigns complain that they have been struggling to reach hospitals, educational institutions, and government facilities in the absence of convenient service roads. According to them, no navigation apps work properly because of the poor condition of the access road. “Only small private roads are now accessible to reach the highway, which will not be a long-term solution for anyone in the affected area,” they point out.

Dumping of construction materials on the acquired land for service roads is also posing a huge safety threat to pedestrians and motorists. Complaints submitted by residents to the national highways authorities and other stakeholders citing safety concerns have evoked no response. Locals say that missing retaining walls also add to the safety threat at several points where land caves in during heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, NHAI sources said the work was delayed only on a small stretch which could be completed easily after the monsoon season. They also claimed that there were no plans to drop any service road project though technical or weather-related issues might affect the pace of execution.