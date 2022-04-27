Residents, police clash at proposed STP site

April 27, 2022 17:24 IST

Corpn claims it can carry out preliminary work; protest committee alleges contempt of court

Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Corporation’s attempt to begin the preliminary works for the proposed Sewage Treatment Plant at Kothi (Pallikandy-Azheekal Road) led to tension between the police and local people on Wednesday.

The issue began as contractors of the corporation turned up to put up fencing at the identified spot for the STP. Local people under the the public protest committee, tried to stop them, claiming that any construction there would be contempt of court. However, a huge police force had turned up at the site to ensure smooth functioning of the work. After a long altercation and scuffle, 32 protesters were arrested and removed. The officials continued their intended work of fencing the borders of the proposed site. However, the local protest committee alleged that the corporation was challenging the High Court order that allowed only basic works such as survey.

"The corporation has no right to carry out any construction at the site before the final court order. The corporation is trying to suppress the protest using brutal police force", protest committee convenor Faisal Pallikkandy said. The committee submitted a memorandum to the District Collector on Wednesday evening, calling for action against the corporation officials for contempt of court. "Several protesters, including women, were injured in the scuffle while two of them have been seriously injured. They have been admitted to the Government General Hospital at Kozhikode Beach", Mr. Pallikkandy said.

Meanwhile, Corporation Secretary K.U. Bini said that the officials were fencing only the side of the property near the road and the river side has been left alone as it can be done only after the final verdict of the court. "We have put up iron fences there. No construction will be done at the site before the final verdict. However, we are free to conduct surveys", she said.

The protest against the STP at Kothi has been going on for over two months during which the corporation's attempts to convince the local people regarding the necessity of an STP at the site have not succeeded. The protest committee had moved the High court against the project and obtained an order on March 17, directing the corporation to maintain status quo. After the corporation's clarifications on the issue, the High Court had lifted the earlier order and allowed the civic body to go ahead with the preliminary work. The final hearing on the case has been scheduled for May 18.