Residents’ plea to Railways to unblock road

Kozhikode

02 May 2021 01:50 IST

Around 20 persons living along the road connecting the third and fourth railway gates in Kozhikode city on the eastern side of the railway line have appealed to the Southern Railway not to block the road, which is the only way to their homes.

In a letter to the General Manager of Southern Railway, forwarded through M.K. Raghavan, MP, they alleged that the railway authorities had partially blocked the road near the third railway gate, below the C.H. flyover, on April 27, as a result of which only very small number of vehicles could ply on it.

The road has been in existence since the 1940s and has been maintained by the Kozhikode Corporation. It is a 10-feet wide concrete road leading to the Corporation Colony for members of Scheduled Caste communities.

Advertising

Advertising

The residents said they had not trespassed on railway property as stated in a complaint, on the basis of which the road was blocked. They complained that the railway authorities had not conducted a proper inquiry before blocking it and reducing its width to six feet.

The letter pointed out that the entry to the road had become so narrow that even ambulances or fire service vehicles could not pass use it. The letter is accompanied by a signature campaign as well.