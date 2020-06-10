Kozhikode

Residents of Kunduthodu, Vattippana in protest mode

‘Quarry poses risk to lives of people in hillside locality’

The residents of Kunduthodu and Vattippana in Kavilumpara panchayat in the district have been living in fear for years. There are allegations that a granite quarry at Vattippana poses risk to the lives of the residents of the hillside locality.

With the onset of the monsoon, the fear has turned into panic, leading to a revival of protests against the quarry despite a Kerala High Court order in support of the latter.

“The people are scared and their fear is legitimate. If there is a landslip, the Kunduthodu town will be no more,” says panchayat member Joseph Kanjirathinkal.

The quarry in question is located in around 50 acres of land at Vattippana, on the slope of a mountain part of the Western Ghats, at a height of 2,000 feet above sea level.

Locals have been protesting against the presence of the quarry for years, and the panchayat took up their fight. “We had refused to renew the licence of the quarry. But the court order was against us and we had to grant licence to the quarry,” says panchayat president Annamma George.

With the beginning of the rains, the residents are once again in protest mode. “There were many protests on and off. Some protesters were bought off by the quarry owners,” says Mr. Kanjirathinkal. The locals are now trying to garner support through social media and several people have expressed solidarity.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 10, 2020 11:46:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/residents-of-kunduthodu-vattippana-in-protest-mode/article31798960.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY