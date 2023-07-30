ADVERTISEMENT

Residents demand immediate road repair in Kozhikode

July 30, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The road that connects Avileri Murthikavu area in Chevayur to the outside world had caved in three weeks ago while a mini lorry passed through it. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The residents of Avileri Murthikavu area near Kirtads in Chevayur have petitioned the Kozhikode Corporation for immediate action to repair the road that connects them to the outside world. The said road had caved in three weeks ago while a mini lorry passed through it. The lorry crew escaped miraculously though the vehicle turned upside down. Local people are facing difficulties in traversing the affected portion of the road for their daily needs. They have demanded the Corporation to carry out immediate repairs of the road to restore normalcy and ensure the safety and well-being of residents.

