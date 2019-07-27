Residents demand closure of quarry at Thenaruvi

A section of local residents from Thenaruvi near the ecologically sensitive Kakkadampoyil region has urged the authorities to close down a granite quarry in their village as it disrupted their day-to-day life.

They told reporters here on Friday that the Revenue Department and the Disaster Management Authority ignored the environmental damage caused by the quarry which was opened in 2016.

The residents complained that the quarry operators were threatening them for demanding the closure of the unit. There were even attempts to manhandle the elderly persons who challenged the operation of the quarry.

Cicily Abraham, an elderly resident, said she had to relocate from the village recently because of the noise and ground vibration induced by powerful blasts. “The quarry’s heavy trucks are all over the village,” she said. Jiju Kallippara, another resident, said the five-hectare-spread quarry was located closer to the Kakkadampoyil Water Theme park, which was in news recently for violation of construction norms in an ecologically sensitive area. “A local Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader is also supporting the quarry operations,” he alleged.

According to the residents, some of those who are part of the water theme park venture have secret partnership in the quarry project.

Even the District Collector’s order banning all mining and quarrying activities in view of weather alerts was flouted by the operators using their political influence, they alleged.

Rocky Chandy, another protester who recently took up the issue with the authorities, said there was no response from disaster management officials.

“Officials who gave clearance to the project in such an ecologically sensitive area should be ready to take the responsibility. We will move the Kerala High Court for justice,” he said.