Residents’ associations to keep an eye out for litterbugs

More residents’ associations in the city are getting ready to install high-end closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras in their areas to ensure that litterbugs get befitting punishment on the basis of digital evidence. Efforts are on to post trained association members to monitor the live feed using computers or mobile phones and report suspicious activities, including instances of substance abuse, to the police.

Over 10 residents’ associations within city corporation limits are ready with the required fund to purchase high quality cameras and complete their installation, covering all vulnerable locations. The call of community policing scheme coordinators and local body heads for improved vigil has prompted the associations to think of modern surveillance options to fight thoughtless littering.

“We recently spent ₹1.7 lakh to complete the installation of surveillance cameras covering all vulnerable points in our region. District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) A.V. George is expected to switch on the system on November 29,” said A. Nishindkumar, secretary of Puthur Residents’ Association. He said the fund was mobilised for the project with the support of about 300 residents.

The association members decided to mobilise funds after they noticed huge quantities of non-biodegradable waste being dumped along village roads and the waterbody nearby. There were also instances of youngsters being caught on charge of drug abuse.

“We have no plans for a direct encounter with any of the suspects caught on camera. We will hand over the visuals to the police,” said Mr. Nishindkumar. He added that the cameras could record high-resolution videos and images, and had a number of advanced features.

Officials coordinating the city’s community policing schemes said CCTV camera visuals were found helpful in getting evidence in various local theft cases, vandalism of public property and anti-social activities. With the widening of the surveillance network, it would be easy for the police to zero in on suspects, they said.

According to police sources, a centralised control room to monitor visuals from regional cameras would be possible in the future with the cooperation of various residents’ forums.