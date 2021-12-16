Resident doctors resume emergency duty at Kozhikode MCH

Strike hits patient services in wards and casualty

Functioning of the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, continues to remain affected due to the indefinite strike by postgraduate medical students (junior resident doctors), which entered the 16th day on Thursday.

Though the striking resident doctors resumed attending emergency services from Thursday, sources said that this would only provide a temporary relief. Over 70 non-academic junior resident doctors (NAJRs) have started coming to work too.

The strike, part of a national-level protest, was launched in December first week, and the junior resident doctors initially boycotted outpatient services, ward duty, and elective surgeries. They are demanding that the State government request the Centre to expedite NEET-PG allotment, a four per cent hike in stipend, and appointment of NAJRs. From December 10, they kept off from emergency duty such as casualty and intensive care unit as well.

The sources said patient services in wards and casualty continue to be compromised. Evaluation of patients admitted in wards are not being done because of lack of manpower. Doctors are sending back patients in non-complicated conditions to their homes. Non-essential surgeries are being postponed. Though normally the services in the outpatient department get over by the afternoon, they are being extended to 3.30 p.m. or up to 5 p.m. these days. Long queues are seen outside many sections. Though many patients who are aware of the strike are avoiding a visit to the medical college hospital, many others from faraway places are still coming to the institution.

Meanwhile, a section of teachers claimed that the strike had hit academic work as well. Since assistant professors and others are deputed to wards and outpatient department at the hospital, they are struggling to devote enough time for teaching.