Resident doctors continue strike at Kozhikode MCH

KOZHIKODE

08 December 2021 22:07 IST

‘Govt. indifferent to demand for 4% hike in salary’

The Calicut unit of the Kerala Medical Post Graduate Association (KMPGA) continued its indefinite strike against the delay in the NEET-PG allotment on Wednesday, despite a section of their State committee members late on Tuesday night declaring that agitation had been called off.

Later in the day, the State executive members of the KMPGA too came up with a release saying that the strike would continue in all government medical colleges across the State.

The declaration calling off the strike was taken after a section of KMPGA leaders held talks with Health Minister Veena George in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday night. The Calicut unit of the KMPGA claimed then itself that the decision to withdraw the strike was taken without informing any of the college association members across all the government medical colleges in the State.

In addition, the government did not provide any written orders on their demands related to the delay in medical counselling and posting of Non-Academic Junior Residents (NJAR). KMPGA leaders in Kozhikode also pointed out that despite holding funds which were enough to provide stipends for an entire batch of junior residents, it was unfortunate that the government had turned a deaf ear towards their demand to provide a 4% hike which was promised several months ago.

Thus, the junior resident doctors at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, continued to boycott outpatient services, scheduled surgeries, and ward duty.

Quoting from a release of the executive committee on Wednesday, one of the KMPGA functionaries in Kozhikode said that the Government should issue an order on the recruitment of NJARs, specifically mentioning their number allotted to each college, date of recruitment, duration of posting, remuneration, working hours and responsibilities. The State should send an official request to the Centre for fast-tracking NEET-PG counselling.

Also, resident doctors should get a 4% salary hike. The KMPGA leader said the association would intensify the strike and boycott emergency services, including intensive care units, labour wards, and casualty except COVID duty, from December 10 if the demands are not met.