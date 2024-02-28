Researchers at Calicut varsity develop supercapacitors that can replace lithium-ion batteries

February 28, 2024 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Kozhikode

Researchers at the Green Graphene Laboratory of the Department of Chemistry, University of Calicut, have developed a supercapacitor technology, marking a significant achievement in the area of graphene research and development.

According to university sources, the research is aimed at developing an effective supercapacitor technology that can replace batteries, especially in electric vehicles. Supercapacitors have a high power density, the ability to provide energy quickly. Batteries have a high energy density, the ability to provide energy for longer hours. However, supercapacitors have a low energy density and batteries have a low power density, one of the researchers says.

Although batteries are the main source of energy in electric vehicles, supercapacitors are used while starting the vehicle to get more energy quickly. Supercapacitors can work more efficiently than batteries in situations where more power is needed in less time. The graphene-based supercapacitors developed at the university are capable of providing high power density with energy density not less than that of batteries. Lithium-ion batteries have an average charging cycle between 500 and 10,000. Supercapacitors and ultra-capacitors, however, have a lifespan ranging from 1,00,000 to a million charging cycles. The supercapacitor technology is eco-friendly and safe for use as well and they can replace batteries as an energy source, the researcher adds.

Graphene and its various nanocomposites, which are cheaply produced from graphite in an environmental friendly manner, have been used in the supercapacitor manufacturing at the lab. The team led by N.N. Binitha, Professor, Department of Chemistry, and research scholars K.S. Suvarna, V.P. Haritha, A.P. Chandni, V.C. Suchitra, S. Sumisha, and P. Divya have been working on it for the past one-and-a-half years at the lab, in tie-up with Electrivore, a Kozhikode-based company.

The technology was handed over to representatives of Electrivore on National Science Day, on February 28, on the university campus. E.K. Satheesh, Registrar, University of Calicut, and C.M. Arun, Chief Executive Officer, Electrivore, were present at the event along with Vice-Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj and Head of the Department of Chemistry Rajeev S. Menon.