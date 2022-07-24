Research scholars in affiliated colleges of Calicut varsity to get fellowships

Special Correspondent July 24, 2022 20:28 IST

Proposal to give ₹13,000 in the first two years and ₹15,000 in the next two years

A Syndicate sub-committee of the University of Calicut has proposed to grant fellowships to research scholars admitted in research centres of affiliated colleges. Right now, only those pursuing research in the teaching departments on the university campus are entitled for scholarships. The proposal is to give ₹13,000 in the first two years and ₹15,000 in the next two years. In the first phase, two research scholars under one research guide will get the amount. According to sources, it was P. Rasheed Ahammed who suggested this during a recent meeting of the sub-committee. The meeting also proposed to increase the fellowships for research scholars in university teaching departments by ₹2,000. Junior Research Fellows will now get ₹13,000, and senior research fellows will get ₹15,000. Contingency fund for scholars will be hiked to ₹8,000. The committee asked the directorate of research to calculate how much funds will be required for this. However, it is learnt that a section of teachers and office staff are opposed to the move.



