Research in progress at CWRDM to decode AMR resistance pattern of E. Coli bacteria

June 09, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Kozhikode

The molecular characterisation and determination of the antimicrobial resistance (AMR) pattern of water-borne E. Coli (Escherichia coli) bacteria isolated from Conolly canal is in progress under a team of researchers at the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWDRM), Kozhikode.

The research assumes significance at a time when antibiotic residues are considered as emerging contaminants and AMR diseases cause at least 7,00,000 deaths across the globe every year.

Scientists behind the research revealed that the water-borne E. Coli isolated from Conolly canal had showed resistance to all antibiotic classes tested including penicillin, sulphonamides, beta lactam, aminoglycosides, carbapenems, quinolones, tetracyclines, polymyxin, cephalosporins, and nitrofurans. The result indicates that waterbodies are exposed to various antibiotics, and consumers are likely to develop AMR unknowingly with their exposure to contaminated water or aquatic organisms.

“The water-borne E. Coli isolated from the Muvattupuzha river, which is a major source of water for central Kerala, has also exhibited resistance to various antibiotic classes including third-generation cephalosporin, aminoglycosides, and macrolides,” said K.R. Renjith, one of the researchers with the CWRDM’s ecology and environment research group. He also pointed out that all of the isolates had been found resistant to ceftazidime (clavulanic acid and erythromycin) that was used for the treatment of a number of bacterial infections.

Antibiotic residue analysis also is in progress as part of the ongoing study at the research institute. Scientists said the final results of the sample study would be very significant as global statistics predicted an increase in the number of annual AMR-disease victims to 10 million across the globe by 2050.

Along with this, the results of a systematic study on the spatio-temporal dynamics of micro plastics are also expected soon to address the ecological risk of micro plastics in the Chaliyar river basin. The environmental matrices such as water, sediment, and biota will be assessed for their micro plastic contents, and the probable risk will be addressed using various environmental risk indices along with a source-receptor modelling technique.

Preparation of an exclusive inventory on Greenhouse Gas (GHS) emissions from important coastal wetlands of Kerala is another initiative in progress to understand the seasonality in GHS cycling and their controlling factors. Scientists behind the idea said they would try to assess the impact of anthropogenic pressure and improper wetland management on GHS emissions and their climate change implications.

