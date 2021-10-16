Kozhikode

Research centre for Nanmanda

Chelannur block panchayat is setting up a science research centre at Nanmanda to encourage the discoveries and innovations of common people.

The centre named “Lakshaya” is being set up at the Saksharatha Bhavan at Nanmanda and will have facilities for common people to present and exhibit their innovative ideas, block panchayat president K.P. Sunil Kumar said.

The centre will identify scientifically tempered students in schools under the block panchayat and train them. It will have the equipment for children to carry out experiments.

The panchayat has formed an expert committee that will try to gain the support of agencies such as ISRO, IIM-Kozhikode, NIT-Calicut, Calicut University and DIET Kozhikode for the centre. The committee is led by DIET senior lecturer U.K. Abdul Nassar and U.K. Shajil.

Besides the students, interested adults in the panchayats under the block can also register themselves to avail of the services offered by the centre.


