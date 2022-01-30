Rescued girls in Kozhikode flay arrest of youths

Claim they were not sexually exploited; police cite circumstantial evidence

In a major twist, the six girls who were recently brought back to the Government Children’s Home at Vellimadukunnu after they were found missing claimed that they were not sexually exploited by the two youths who were arrested on Saturday under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The girls who criticised the police action argued that the youths had actually come to their help in Bengaluru.

They also alleged that no one was willing to hear their side of the story.

Meanwhile, police sources said the arrests were recorded on the basis of strong circumstantial evidence. They added that further details would emerge soon.