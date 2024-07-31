Rescue team members at landslip-hit areas of Kozhikode told to ensure personal safety

Local administrators and the Disaster Management Authority members have called upon volunteers of various local rescue operation units to ensure their safety, while working at landslip-affected upland areas of Kozhikode district. Warning messages were circulated widely on July 31 (Wednesday ) as Vilangad, a village in Vanimel panchayat, witnessed one more episode of landslip.

Local administrators in panchayats like Kodiyathur, Kattippara, and Koodranahi have also expressed concern over the entry of untrained people as members of rescue force. They said only trained people experienced in working with community-level rescue squads should enter risky spots.

Noticing multiple incidents of landslips in rural areas, the Revenue authorities have taken steps to identify more convenient spots to open relief camps in case of emergencies. Local body members and neighbourhood groups have been asked to identify families that are yet to be relocated from risky locations.

