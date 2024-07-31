GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rescue team members at landslip-hit areas of Kozhikode told to ensure personal safety

Published - July 31, 2024 11:44 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Local administrators and the Disaster Management Authority members have called upon volunteers of various local rescue operation units to ensure their safety, while working at landslip-affected upland areas of Kozhikode district. Warning messages were circulated widely on July 31 (Wednesday ) as Vilangad, a village in Vanimel panchayat, witnessed one more episode of landslip.

Local administrators in panchayats like Kodiyathur, Kattippara, and Koodranahi have also expressed concern over the entry of untrained people as members of rescue force. They said only trained people experienced in working with community-level rescue squads should enter risky spots.

Noticing multiple incidents of landslips in rural areas, the Revenue authorities have taken steps to identify more convenient spots to open relief camps in case of emergencies. Local body members and neighbourhood groups have been asked to identify families that are yet to be relocated from risky locations.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / disaster management / avalanche/landslide

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.