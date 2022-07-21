Rescue squads save commercial complex from major fire in Kozhikode

Late-night incident suspected to be caused by an electrical short circuit

Late-night incident suspected to be caused by an electrical short circuit

With a timely intervention, the Fire and Rescue squad on Wednesday night saved a number of shops inside a commercial complex in the city from a massive fire outbreak.

Though a storeroom of a book stall that functioned on the third floor of a commercial building was gutted, the fire’s spread to other shops was averted.

Several bundles of books were destroyed in the late-night fire suspected to caused by an electrical short circuit. According to rescue guards, the fire reportedly broke out from a store room where power back up accessories had also been kept.

Fire and Rescue Service officers said they deployed five units of fire tenders from Meenchanda and Kozhikode beach stations to manage the situation.

They came to the spot following the distress call received from two local residents who happened to see the flames. There were also police officers and local residents who stood by the rescue squads to quickly douse the flames.