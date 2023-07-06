Rescue squads on alert as heavy rain continues in Kozhikode, Malappuram

July 06, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - Kozhikode

On the instructions of the District Disaster Management Authority, the Revenue authorities on Wednesday put in place an intensified surveillance mechanism over upland areas in Kozhikode where landslips and flash floods had claimed many lives in the past.

In the wake of incessant downpour, more relief camps were opened in Vadakara, Koyilandy and Thamarassery taluks to accommodate people in case of an emergency evacuation.

Power generation from the Urumi small hydroelectric project was temporarily suspended following damage caused to the penstock pipe. Officials said it would take at least two to three days for resumption of power generation.

Power supply was disrupted at several locations as uprooted avenue trees fell on overhead powerlines in the morning. At Nadakkavu, a giant tree fell on the compound of Nadakkavu Teachers Training Institute. As students were away for practical training, a major tragedy was averted. The roof of a masjid near Kuttichira was damaged in strong wind around 8 a.m.

Traffic got paralysed in several places as rescue squads could not complete restoration work quickly due to heavy rain. At Nadakkavu and East Hill, local residents supported rescue teams to speed up work. KSEB officials said power supply was restored in urban areas by noon.

In Vadakara, six students had a close shave after a teak tree fell on the autorickshaw in which they were travelling on Wednesday afternoon. The incident took place around 4.30 p.m. near Kurunthodi while they were returning home. Fire and rescue services officials said no one sustained injuries as the tree was partly blocked by a power line.

Several families in Beypore and Kappad areas were on the verge of sea erosion threat. Many were found not cooperating with instructions from the Revenue officials to temporarily relocate to safer places. A portion of the Kappad-Thoovappara coastal road caved in. The destruction of seawall reportedly affected the coastal road which was renovated after the last monsoon.

Waterlogged roads turn death traps

Waterlogged roads and inundated drains have become danger zones for pedestrians and motorcycle riders as heavy rain continued to lash the Kozhikode city on Wednesday.

Many two-wheeler riders who waded through flooded roads got trapped in the middle of stormwater as water entered the carburettor and stopped the engine of vehicles.

Women riders were seen struggling to manage the situation along with their children on Mavoor Road.

Link roads connected to Palayam and some stretches of the Wayanad road were also flooded.

On Wayanad road, local traders and labourers were seen alerting pedestrians about uncovered drains.

In several areas in the district, roads and uncovered drains remained waterlogged for hours posing a safety threat to pedestrians.

In Malappuram

In Malappuram district, an elderly woman and her granddaughter went missing in the Kuthirappuzha river near Amarambalam on Wednesday.

According to police sources, Susheela, 61, and her granddaughter Anushree, 12, went missing while they were reportedly preparing for a ritualistic ‘Bali’ ceremony on the river bank. The incident took place around 3.30 a.m., they said.

At Kondotty, a portion of the Malappuram-Edavannappara road was destroyed in heavy rain. It was one of the major roads recently renovated by the Public Works department. The retaining wall was also destroyed, stalling the movement of heavy vehicles.

At Kalikavu, a house was damaged as land caved in following heavy rain. On Pattambi road, a truck and two motorbikes were buried under soil after land caved in. No one sustained injuries in the incident. The Revenue department has imposed a total ban on all mining activities in the district.

Owing to sea erosion threat, around 70 persons were relocated from coastal areas in Ponnani. They were shifted to houses of their relatives. Relief camps have also been opened. Revenue department sources said about 45 houses were damaged in various rain-related calamities in Malappuram district.