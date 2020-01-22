Kozhikode

Republic Day parade on Beach this time

The rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in progress on the Kozhikode beach on Wednesday.

Minister for Labour and Excise T.P. Ramakrishnan will receive the guard of honour when the Republic Day parade will be held on the Kozhikode South Beach for the first time this Sunday.

While the parade is usually held at the Captain Vikram Maidan at West Hill here, the new move intends to make it more colourful and open to the public, emulating the national parade near India Gate.

Unlike previous years, tableaux by various departments and cultural representations of the State will be incorporated along with the parade by various platoons. There will be platoons of the police, traffic police, excise, fire force, Forest Department, Student Police Cadets, National Cadet Corps, National Service Scheme, Scouts, Guides and Junior Red Cross. Departments of Health, Education, Motor Vehicles, Excise, Panchayats and Fisheries besides SPC, KSEB, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Kozhikode Corporation, Childline, DTPC, Sports Council and Kendriya Vidyalaya-1 are expected to present their tableaux on the occasion.

Art forms like Shinkarimelam, band music, patriotic songs, Thiruvathira, Oppana, Margam Kali and Duff Muttu will also be part of the Republic Day festivities. Freedom fighters and cultural leaders will take part in the programme. The police will join hands with Coast Guard for ensuring security.

The rehearsal for the parade will be held at South Beach on Wednesday and Thursday while a dress rehearsal will be held on Friday.

