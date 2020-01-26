Kozhikode

Republic Day celebrations: Fight attempts to weaken Constitution, says Kerala Minister

Republic Day celebrations at the Kozhikode beach, Kerala, on January 26, 2020.

Republic Day celebrations at the Kozhikode beach, Kerala, on January 26, 2020.   | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Citizens not allowed to enjoy legitimate rights due to the attempts of a few who want to take the country back to a primitive state, says T.P. Ramakrishnan.

Sending a strong message against attempts of weakening the Indian Constitution and curtail fundamental rights, Kerala Minister for Excise and Labour T.P. Ramakrishnan on January 26 said the country was going through a peculiar situation where its citizens were not even allowed to enjoy their legitimate rights due to the attempts of a few who wanted to take the country back to a primitive state.

Addressing the 71st Republic Day celebration at the Kozhikode beach, after hoisting the tricolour, Mr. Ramakrishnan urged citizens to be cautious against divisive forces trying to stoke communal sentiments. “Those who are entrusted with safeguarding constitutional values should not use it as a tool for implementing their defective policies,” he reminded.

“It is our duty to stay united against the attempts to weaken our constitutional rights. Though Kerala stands 23rd in India with respect to geographical area, we come first in endeavours of safeguarding our democracy, secularism and unity. That was the reason the Kerala legislature could even pass a resolution when it noticed an anti-constitutional move,” said Mr. Ramakrishnan. He maintained that the State would continue its fight for protecting fundamental rights.

While lauding the huge participation of students and youth in the country’s fight against emerging religious discrimination and violation of constitutional rights, Mr. Ramakrishnan said it reflected their longing for a united country without any discrimination. “The divisive forces are trying to erase even the martyrdom of Mahatma Gandhi from India’s soil, which should be attended to very cautiously.”

Holding the Union government accountable for weakening the Indian federal system, Mr. Ramakrishnan said there were attempts at treating Kerala with enmity. “The move to choke the financial lifeline of Kerala is in direct violation of the Indian federal system and Constitution. Those responsible for it should rectify it immediately and protect the rights of the State,” he said.

The Republic Day celebration which was hosted at the Kozhikode beach drew the crowd with various cultural events. Platoons of Police, Excise, National Cadet Corps and Student Police Cadets took part in the parade. District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao, District Police Chief (Kozhikode city) A.V. George, District Police Chief (Kozhikode Rural) K.G. Simon and people’s representatives from various Assembly constituencies were present.

