‘Representation of locality in cinema no longer relevant’

January 08, 2024 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - Kozhikode

Representation of a locality is no more relevant in cinema in this era of OTT platforms where people watch movies irrespective of boundaries, opined a discussion at the open forum organised as part of KoCo Film fest in Kozhikode on Monday. The discussion was on whether the representation of Kozhikode was deteriorating in Malayalam cinema. Writers Khadeeja Mumtaz, Shatrughnan and O.P. Suresh besides publisher Deepa P.M. took part in the open forum.

“Today, Malayalam cinema is independent of literature and has its own standing,” said Mr. Suresh. “In this era of global cinema, there is no point in categorising it as Kozhikodes’ cinema or Kochis’ cinema. Regardless, there are quite a number of youngsters from Kozhikode working in cinema these days,” he added.

Ms. Mumtaz said that a variety of topics such as lives of IT professionals, the marginalised sections and the hidden dark minds are themes for Malayalam cinema recently. “However, it does not go hand in hand with the literature influenced culture of Kozhikode and hence the dwindling representation of the city,” she added.

Ms. Deepa said that these days visuals attract the new generation to cinema, while it was literature for the older generations. Mr. Shatrughnan stated that the era from 1960 to 80 when it was influenced by literature was the golden era of Malayalam cinema.

The seven day festival that began on January 5, is being organised by Kozhikode Corporation to celebrate its new found status as the UNESCO City of Literature.