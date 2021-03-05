Reports on non-veg food ban fake: NIT-C

The National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C) has rubbished reports that appeared in a section of vernacular media and the social media stating that non- vegetarian food was banned in the hostel mess.
No such decision was taken by the institute administration. It was fake news peddled to defame the institute, said NIT-C Registrar Lt. Col. (Retd.) K. Pankajakshan.
Director- in-charge P.S. Sathidevi said that a mess committee including students decided on the menu at the hostels. At present, the mess functioned on the campus for research students and those undertaking project work. The classes were being held online mode for students in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
Chief Warden A. Santhiagu said two messes, one attached to the girls’ hostel, and a private one for boys, functioned on the campus. Both served non-vegetarian and vegetarian food. Mischief-makers might have spread the fake news through social media, added Mr. Santhiagu.
