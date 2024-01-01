Reporting of cyber frauds sees an upward trend

January 01, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Kozhikode

Improved public awareness about cybercrimes and effective strategies adopted by the cyber cell to track invisible fraudsters have resulted in a considerable rise in the number of such reported offences in Kozhikode district. Of all, financial crimes top the list leading to the arrest of 10 prime suspects in major incidents in 2023.

Figures available with the Crime Records Bureau reveal that the cyber cell has carried out a probe into about 1900 incidents which were reported by individuals and organisations in 2023. In the previous year, the number of such reported incidents was around 1500.

Though there was a considerable increase in the number of reported incidents, a proportionate growth in the number of cases being registered was invisible. Only 34 cases were registered in Kozhikode in 2023. However, the figure was 17 in 2022.

Officials working with the Hi-Tech cell of the Kerala police reveal that their tech-driven investigation has succeeded in exposing several suspected criminals who had national and international networks for operating cybercrimes. The arrested even included foreign nationals who collaborated with local fraudsters to flourish in the field.

One of the major achievements for the cyber police in Kozhikode was the arrest of all three suspects involved in the State’s first deep fake cybercrime in which a city resident lost Rs. 40,000. Besides the arrest of all within a three-month period, the squad had managed to recover the lost money to prove their capabilities.

According to officers with the Cyber police station here, the aggressive social media campaign against cybercrimes and the efforts taken to identify common trickeries of the fraudsters have helped well to fight recurring online crimes. They also point out that social media pages handled by the police are now having numerous subscribers making it more interactive to clarify doubts and share concerns.

“In the forthcoming years, we have to be more alert of cybercrimes committed using Artificial Intelligence-based tools. Training sessions are underway in various locations to prepare the investigators ready for the task,” said an Assistant Commissioner of Police associated with the hi-tech crime inquiry cell in the State. He added that efforts were on to collaborate with eminent IT firms and professionals to meet additional requirements.