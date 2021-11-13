Reporter, photographer roughed up by Congress workers in Kozhikode

A news photographer and a visual media journalist were roughed up by a group of Congress workers in Kozhikode on Saturday. The incident took place when the journalists came to a private hotel in the city to cover a party meeting attended by senior leaders in the district.

Photographer Sajan V. Nambiar and reporter Megha Madhavan, who reportedly sustained injuries in the incident, said they were manhandled by the unidentified workers while trying to capture the visuals of the meeting. The participants of the meeting were allegedly supporters of the Congress (I) group.

The District Congress Committee (DCC) leaders said they would take stringent action against the party workers involved in the incident. They said no confidential meetings were held as claimed by the reporters. Following a protest by journalists, the police reached the spot to investigate the incident and record the statement of witnesses.