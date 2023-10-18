Report sought on formation of two new taluks in Kozhikode district

October 18, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Kozhikode

Responding positively to the demands for the formation of two more new taluks in Kozhikode district, the State Land Revenue Commissioner has sought a report in the matter from senior Revenue department officers.

The action follows submission of district-level reports by tahsildars of Kozhikode, Koyilandy and Vadakara taluks suggesting the formation of Kunnamangalam and Perambra taluks.

The report submitted from Kozhikode taluk suggests that the new Kunnamangalam taluk be formed by bringing together 15 villages. They include nine villages from the Kunnamangalam Assembly constituency, five villages in Thiruvambady and another one from Koduvally. For several years, Kunnamangalam has been maintaining the status of a sub-taluk office.

ADVERTISEMENT

The formation of Perambra taluk has been proposed by bringing together 16 villages. There are 11 villages from Koyilandy taluk and five villages from Vadakara taluk in the proposal submitted by Revenue department officers. The new proposal has also incorporated a few changes based on the recommendations from village officers.

People’s representatives from various Assembly constituencies have been demanding the formation of new taluks for administrative convenience and welfare of rural people. According to them, financial constraints of the State government have been delaying the project execution for several years.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT