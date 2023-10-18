HamberMenu
Report sought on formation of two more new taluks in Kozhikode district

Kunnamangalam and Perambra taluks likely to be formed

October 18, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Responding positively to the demands for the formation of two more new taluks in Kozhikode district, the State Land Revenue Commissioner has sought a report in the matter from senior Revenue department officers in the State.

The action follows submission of district-level reports by tahsildars of Kozhikode, Koyilandy and Vadakara taluks suggesting the formation of Kunnamangalam and Perambra Taluks.

The report submitted from Kozhikode taluk suggests that the new Kunnamangalam taluk be formed by bringing together 15 villages. They include nine villages from the Kunnamangalam Assembly constituency, five villages in Thiruvambady and another one from Koduvally. For several years, Kunnamangalam has been maintaining the status of a sub-taluk office.

The formation of Perambra taluk has been proposed by bringing together 16 villages. There are 11 villages from Koyilandy taluk and five villages from Vadakara taluk in the proposal submitted by Revenue department officers. The new proposal has also incorporated a few changes based on the recommendations from village officers.

People’s representatives from various Assembly constituencies have been demanding the formation of new taluks citing administrative convenience and the welfare of rural people. According to them, the financial constraints of the State government have been delaying the project execution for several years.

