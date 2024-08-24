Report on Vilangad landslips submitted

The team deployed for the structural assessment of buildings at Vilangad in Vanimel panchayat has found that 11 families have lost their homes and land in the multiple landslips that hit the region on the night of July 30, 2024.

In a comprehensive report submitted by Revenue Divisional Officer P. Anwer Sadath to District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh on Friday, the team has pointed out that 52 families have lost their houses, while 12 families have their houses partially destroyed. The team estimates that 250 hectares of agricultural land has been destroyed in the landslips.

Elaborating on the rehabilitation of those who have lost their houses, the report suggested the government acquire land from private individuals in the panchayat for the purpose, as there are no spare pieces of land under the Revenue department in the region. Several individuals have expressed willingness to hand over around 21 acres of land at negotiable rates. The report also pointed out that the Diocese of Thamarassery had come forward to construct 10 houses.

While the survivors have moved to rented accommodations, the report has suggested that the government provide them ₹6,000 each for rent, as was done in the case of the Wayanad landslides. The report has recommended a compensation of ₹4 lakhs for repairs on partially damaged houses. Those who had lost their homes and land could receive up to ₹10 lakhs from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund, it suggested.

The report also lists the people and organisations that have come forward to financially support the landslip survivors, offered to build houses, and willing to give up their lands. The Vanimel Panchayat has formed a committee with the panchayat secretary as convenor to coordinate the rehabilitation activities with the support of private individuals and organisations.

Meanwhile, the survivors have rejected the proposal for a township. Instead, clusters of 10 to 15 houses were favoured. The survivors have also requested the government to take their livelihoods into consideration.

