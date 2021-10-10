Report on tremor-like sound in house expected in a week

Kozhikode

10 October 2021 23:26 IST

An expert team from the National Centre for Earth Science Studies, Thiruvananthapuram, is expected to submit a report on the tremor-like sound being heard from a house in Kuruvattur grama panchayat in Kozhikode district, to the State government in a week. The preliminary study conducted by the three-member team led by scientist Bipin Peethambaran concluded on Saturday. The data collected would be processed at the NCESS lab. More studies would be held if they are required. The tremor-like sound is being heard from the house of Thekke Marath Biju of Poloor for the past more than three weeks. The electrical resistivity study is done to determine the conductivity of the soil. Conductivity is the measure of a material’s ability to pass electric current. Current is induced in the soil using two electrodes. The electrical potential drop is then read using two other electrodes. The study was done near Mr. Biju’s house and at another location 20 metres away from where laterite stones had been extracted.

The structure of earth 35 metre deep under the surface had been examined. Earlier, another team led by retired scientist G. Sankar had come to a conclusion that soil piping, the formation of underground tunnels due to subsurface soil erosion, could have led to the strange sound.

