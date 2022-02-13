Report on missing of girls in a week

KOZHIKODE

13 February 2022

Rights panel holds interaction with residents of children’s home

Subsequent to the confidential interaction with children and field-level inspections, the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has decided to submit a comprehensive report to the State government recommending a complete revamp of the existing safety and security measures at the Vellimadukunnu Government Children’s Home.

One of the main recommendations under consideration is to fill all important vacancies, including the posts of child welfare inspector and counsellor who are primarily responsible for ensuring the well-being of the children at the shelter home and report development issues to the government in time.

Poor safety measures

Babitha Balraj, one of the commission members who was part of the official team, said the poor safety measures, including absence of surveillance camera network and lack of a fortified compound wall, had come to the attention of the commission to be highlighted in the report for favourable action. There will be recommendations from the panel to increase the number of security personnel and revise the existing staff pattern for offering better care to the children, she said.

“We also held a face-to-face interaction with the children to know their issues and grievances. Details cannot be revealed now, as they have to be submitted directly to the government,” said Ms. Balraj.

At the same time, she made it clear that the children were happy with the services at the government facility.

The commission carried out the in-depth study in the wake of the recent rescue of six girl children who fled from the facility during Republic Day celebrations. The incident had brought to light the poor surveillance measures at the girls’ home and lack of facilities to ensure their physical and mental well-being. There were also criminal cases against two youths who allegedly tried to abuse the girls while offering them safe accommodation in Bengaluru. It was on Friday that the panel members completed their personal interactions with the children and field visits for the preparation of a comprehensive report.

The report is expected to be ready within a week. The commission members are also likely to meet Ministers to discuss development priorities and speed up measures for their execution.