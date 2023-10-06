Report on alleged ragging at Kozhikode law college to be submitted before October 12

October 06, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Kozhikode

The anti-ragging squad of the Government Law College Kozhikode will submit a report on the alleged ragging and caste shaming of a student in the college hostel last month, before October 12.

Principal of the College K. Krishna Kumar told The Hindu on Friday that the college authorities have taken the required action in this regard as early as possible and that any delay alleged were due to matters out of their control.

“The students had reported the issue to the hostel warden on September 8. Before he could do anything, the college was closed for ten days due to Nipah and later he had to attend a valuation camp. We started the investigation as soon as humanly possible,” the principal said.

The incident in question allegedly took place in the hostel mess on September 7. A few SFI activists allegedly shamed a student, who belongs to a Scheduled Caste, by uttering his caste and ragging him. The student sought the help of KSU activists to report it to the authorities.

“We forwarded the caste-shaming case to the police immediately. The allegation of ragging is being investigated by the anti-ragging squad of the college, which has almost completed the hearing for both sides. The report will be out soon,” the principal said.

Meanwhile, a few KSU activists gheraoed the principal in his office on Thursday demanding action against the SFI activists who were allegedly involved in the incident. A few of them had been carrying out a hunger strike for three days before they moved their protest into the principal’s office on Thursday. A team led by the Assistant Commissioner of Police K. Sudarshan had arrested 15 students to put an end to the blockade. The activists who were on hunger strike were shifted to a nearby hospital.

The principal said that action, if any, against the accused will be taken based on the report of the anti-ragging squad.