Reorganisation: Cong. MPs from Kozhikode likely to air opinions before State-level panel

March 20, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Kozhikode

Congress MPs from Kozhikode district are likely to air their opinions at a State-level panel proposed to be set up by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) to supervise the reorganisation of district and block-level committees.

The committee was proposed during a meeting between K.C. Venugopal, All-India Congress Committee general secretary, and MPs from the State, held in New Delhi. According to sources, M.K. Raghavan and K. Muraleedharan, MPs representing Kozhikode and Vadakara, respectively, have not been cooperating fully with the efforts of the District Congress committee (DCC) leadership to choose 35 DCC functionaries and 26 block presidents. Though K. Praveenkumar had been appointed the DCC president a while ago, other functionaries are yet to be nominated, mainly owing to the differences of opinion between various factions within the party.

Mr. Raghavan was the first to express his displeasure over the reorganisation process when he alleged at a public event that only those close to certain leaders were being accommodated in the reshuffle. Mr. Muraleedharan extended support to him. He was followed by Mullappally Ramachandran, former KPCC president.

Mr. Praveenkumar, K.K. Abraham, KPCC general secretary in charge of reorganisation, and P.M. Niyas, KPCC general secretary, have been holding parleys with these leaders in the past few days. However, it is not yet clear if they have fully fallen in line and suggested names. Mr. Ramachandran is learnt to have suggested including seasoned activists as the new functionaries.

At the same time, over hundred names are reportedly part of the list prepared by Mr. Praveenkumar and Mr. Abraham that is to be submitted to the KPCC. Though the earlier plan was to submit the list by March 8, it had got delayed.