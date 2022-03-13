Renovation of Kozhikode mofussil bus stand in limbo

Congested space affects the safe movement of buses

The renovation of the mofussil bus stand in Kozhikode is crucial to improve passengers’ safety and movement of buses. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Without adequate space for the movement of buses and safe buildings for commercial activities, the mofussil bus stand in the heart of Kozhikode city cuts a sorry figure. The operation of inter-district bus services by private operators and the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has been facing many safety hurdles due to the congested space inside the bus stand and the narrow entry and exit.

Traders in the area say the promises made by the Kozhikode Corporation to renovate the bus stand complex remain unfulfilled. A feasible master plan is yet to come up for discussion, they add.

“The safety of many commercial buildings inside the bus stand is far from satisfactory. Modern firefighting equipment and preventive measures are not available in these buildings,” says P.V. Vinod, a retail merchant in the area. Many such buildings function in the complex, without having undertaken any repair works since the opening of the mofussil bus stand in 1993.

The call for opening a better comfort station, taking into account the increased traffic and number of passengers, is yet to be taken up seriously. The existing toilet facilities are highly unhygienic and do not meet the expectations of passengers. Open urination is still practised by many bus operators as they have limited options at the underdeveloped bus terminal.

Though the models of bus terminals constructed in other parts of the State following the build-operate-transfer (BOT) system were initially recommended for Kozhikode, the shortage of funds reportedly affected such plans. There were suggestions from some trade organisations and politicians to implement the Kannur bus terminal model, where the BOT system was executed successfully.

Corporation authorities have claimed that the COVID-induced crisis delayed the renovation plan of the mofussil bus stand. Efforts are on to address concerns, they add.