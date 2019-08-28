Renovation of Korapuzha footbridge to begin today

In order to solve the travel woes of the residents in and around Elathur, the Public Works Department (PWD) will on Wednesday begin re-constructing the footbridge across the Korapuzha river that was damaged in the floods recently.

A meeting chaired by Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran, who is also the Elathur MLA, at the Kozhikode collectorate on Tuesday noted that the temporary footbridge that was built in connection with the ongoing construction of the bridge across the Korapuzha had been a huge relief for the local people.

District Collector Sreeram Sambasiva Rao and officials of the National Highway and PWD authorities were present at the meeting.

A portion of the footbridge had plunged into the flooded river and the remaining part had to be dismantled by the district administration to allow the flow of water. The water level in the river had risen following the strong currents from the Punoorpuzha that meets the Korapuzha. The bunds erected for facilitating the construction of pillars of the new bridge were also demolished to allow the flood water to flow freely.

At the meeting, Mr. Saseendran said that the residents and travellers were using the railway bridge to cross the river and this appeared to be risky, he said.

The footbridge would be constructed in a time-bound manner. Earlier, the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society Limited (ULCCS), which had won the contract for constructing the bridge, had constructed a jetty and also offered free service across the river. But this was stopped after the completion of the footbridge.

Currently, local buses halt either at the Korapuzha or Elathur on both sides of the river. Vehicles proceeding from Kozhikode city to Koyilandy side takes the Vengalam-Pooladikunnu-Pavangad route and vice versa. Vehicles could take the alternative Kozhikode bypass connecting Vengalam to Ramanattukara to reach the other side. The ULCCS bagged the contract for the construction at a cost of ₹27.17 crore. As per the contract, the bridge will be completed by May 2020.

The 224-metre bridge, constructed during the British era, almost 80 years ago, was pulled down last December after it became totally unusable and dangerous.