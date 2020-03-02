Renovated walls on South Beach being defaced

Kozhikode

Youngsters visiting the spot mostly behind the mindless act, say local vendors

Graffiti and scribblings dot the walls at Kozhikode South beach, which was renovated as part of a multi-crore beautification project recently. Local vendors say that groups of youngsters who come to the spot for unrestrained merriment are mostly responsible for the mindless defacement.

The number of security guards or police personnel is inadequate to keep an eye on such miscreants, say local residents. As of now, there is only one security guard who is finding it difficult to manage the area that is always crowded with visitors, they add.

“The issue can be addressed easily by fixing a few surveillance cameras at required spots. Security guards may not be necessary if the police or the Tourism Department officials are ready to monitor the visuals from such cameras constantly,” says Mohammed Rizvan, a regular visitors to the beach. He says graffiti and acts of vandalism are spoiling the beauty of other beach stretches as well, where the Tourism Department is yet to act properly and protect its investments.

There are also a number of drug addicts who are using the spot as a safe sanctuary in the absence of proper surveillance. Often, they leave food waste, plastic covers and tobacco product packets at shelters in the area.

It was in 2018 that the South Beach was thrown open to the visitors after a ₹3.8-crore renovation project. About 800 metres of the beach stretch, which was once used as a waste dumping yard, was beautified after years of wait and constant efforts by people’s representatives, Tourism Department authorities and local residents. Tourism Department officials say the issue will be discussed at the next district-level meeting.